“After‘ Imagine ’I give you this beautiful song”wrote on his Instagram account the driver of Must see: “I want to join and I want to sing for you ‘We are the world, we are the children”, he said and started playing the guitar.

With strange voices and exaggerated English, he sang the mythical theme that in 1985 artists such as Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner interpreted in the framework of the USA for Afirca. At the end, the former ShowMatch became serious and repeated the slogan that sounds these days: “Stay at home”.

Listorti has been in quarantine for almost a month since before the President decreed mandatory isolation on March 20, he was already at home with his family because he had returned from vacation.

“For the coronavirus we are pajer … we are passengers and I refer myself to a friend of mine who went to buy put … fruits at the market and I was struck by the fact that he has conch … court for this type of thing and did not respect the law ”, began the LIstorti video, full of bad words, in the best style of the old VideoMatch.

Then he continues, mixing humor with recommendations: “I want to throw the p … the fixed, stay at home, cook with your family, put everything in the gold … in the oven and cook over low heat, because the virus does not it withstands high temperatures ”.

The must-see driver He is not the only artist who used his social networks to put a little humor to the days that they are living in Argentina and in the world in the midst of the mandatory quarantine to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

In the clip of the Argentine version of Imagune, produced by Tamara Bella participatedn Matías Alé, José María Muscari, Priscila Crivocapich, Ivo Cutzarida, Daniela, Diego Díaz, Mercedes Ninci, Milita Bora, Daniel Campomenosi, Santiago Ladino, Anabel Cherubito, Cecilia Pirolo, Leonardo Centeno, Anamá Ferreira, Willy Quiros, Diana Deglauy, Carolina Ibarra, Mirta Busnelli, Inés Palombo, Julio Buffarini and Gastón Ricaud, among others.