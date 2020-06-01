Club also discloses that three players have had the coronavirus and are cured; athletes will undergo physical evaluations

The medical director Marcos Teixeira revealed that 16 Vasco athletes tested positive for the coronavirus during the tests that were carried out throughout the week. All players will be isolated and have undergone treatment and isolation.

According to the doctor, 250 people, from more than 100 families, were examined and 350 tests were done. Previously, Vasco announced that three players had also been diagnosed with the covid-19 and are now cured. All cases, so far, have been asymptomatic.

As a precaution, Vasco has been doing disinfection at the São Januário stadium

Photo: Playback / Youtube / Vasco TV / Estadão

This Monday, the rest of the Vasco squad was going through another battery of tests in São Januário. “We only do what is allowed by the authorities. We will do medical examinations, physiotherapy and physiological assessment. There will be no training itself, because we will follow exactly what is authorized by the City Hall and the bodies that regulate the activities,” said Teixeira.

Marcos Cezar, Vasco’s scientific coordinator, listed evaluations that will be made on the players. “As of this Monday, we will start a battery of evaluation in our athletes in order to identify the levels of physical condition they are in after a period of more than 70 days of inactivity due to social isolation. They will be assessments of body composition. , of the levels of strength and also functional. Identify how are the movement patterns of the athletes, thinking that in this period of recess there may have been some significant losses and also in the aerobic capacity so that we can draw up a rehabilitation protocol. “

.