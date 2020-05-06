After testing positive four times for the new coronavirus, finally Juventus Argentine attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala can say he is free of covid-19. The announcement of his negative test for the disease was made on Wednesday by the player himself, on his social networks, and the Italian club in an official statement.

The Argentine was one of the first professional soccer athletes to test positive for the coronavirus on March 21, following Italian defender Daniele Rugani and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, his teammates at the Italian club, who have been healed since mid-April.

“Much has been said in recent weeks … But I can finally confirm that I am cured. Thanks again to everyone for their support and encouragement to everyone who is still suffering (from the disease). A hug to everyone!”, Wrote Dybala on your Instagram.

“Paulo Dybala performed, according to the protocol, the double check with diagnostic tests for the coronavirus – covid-19. The tests were negative. The player is, therefore, cured and no longer subject to the isolation regime at home”, reported the official statement from Juventus.

Despite having a history of athlete and being at the peak of fitness, at 26, Dybala suffered a lot from the coronavirus. The Argentine reported having been short of breath for days, in bed, unable to breathe. After some time and appearing to have recovered, he was tested again, but the test showed that he still had a viral load in his body.

The same was repeated in two other exams. Although the player was asymptomatic, the presence of the virus in his body made him a risk of transmission to other people. In the meantime, he continued to conduct training at home and even appeared on the live of Brazilian singer Anitta, this past Tuesday.

