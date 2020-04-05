The protagonist of ‘Rubí’ confirmed that next week she will be able to be together with her loved ones

After several days in isolation for testing positive for COVID-19, Camila Sodi announces that in the coming days it could be discharged.

Through her Instagram account, the actress announced that she is recovering her health completely, and that, according to what her doctor informed her, she will be discharged on Tuesday next week.

“I want to share good news that the infectologist gave us, Discharges us on Tuesday, we become immune, which means we can hug our loved ones again, my children can hug their dad, I can visit my mom ”, she explained through a series of videos shared in the stories of the famous social network.

A piece of news that makes her very happy is that now that her body could be free of the virus, it can be of service to people, that is, that she will be able to go visit people who are sick, bring medicine to her grandparents. friends and eventually visit people who need help.

The protagonist of ‘Rubí’ took the opportunity to send a message to all the people who are currently ill:

“My heart and my strength goes to all of you who are struggling with this virus in a much more severe way. To all the people who are hospitalized who have someone hospitalized, I wish a speedy recovery, that their hearts fill with light to face this situation. ”

Meanwhile, for those who are still slightly ill, like her and her children, she wished them a speedy recovery and asked to offer their support to those who can.

The niece of Thalia He ended by sharing how happy he is to be able to hug loved ones, although he will still take the necessary precautions: “We will continue to stay home very aware of this general quarantine so that this virus does not continue to spread, but we are also free of it and I wanted to tell you that I am very happy with this news that you gave us.“

