After teleworking, comes the flexible working day: Graph

Amazon pledges to promote more black women and employees

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc. has pledged to increase the number of black women and employees among its executive ranks as part of an unusually detailed set of diversity commitments for a company that has rarely publicly discussed the composition of its force. The e-commerce company outlined a set of hiring and promotion goals for 2021, including a 30% increase in the number of women in high-level technical positions and a doubling of the number of high-level black employees in the United States. . In a note to employees posted Wednesday on the company’s blog, Amazon’s chief human resources officer, Beth Galetti, also pledged to provide more frequent internal reporting on diversity issues, ensuring company-wide participation in a inclusion training, and to inspect any significant demographic differences in performance reviews and attrition on individual Amazon teams. Historically, diversity and inclusion have not been among Amazon’s public priorities, a company reluctant to disclose internal issues of any nature. That silence did not isolate Amazon from criticism. For years, a frequent complaint was that CEO Jeff Bezos’ close circle of leaders included more men named Jeff than women. In recent years, the company has added greater diversity of leaders to its board of senior executives. Since then, two Jeffs have also retired. Amazon also released more detailed data on the composition of its workforce on Wednesday, outlining the racial and gender breakdown of Amazon’s front-line employees, corporate staff and top executives. The data confirms that the company’s warehouse workers and other low-level employees are much more representative of the American population than the employees who work in Amazon’s offices, with a bias towards whites and men. Amazon is the second largest US private sector employer behind Walmart Inc., with about 1.3 million employees worldwide. Black employees made up 26.5% of the company’s US workforce. in 2020, according to data released Wednesday. Latino workers represented 22.8% of employees, while those qualified as Asian represented 13.6%. White employees accounted for 32.1% of the workforce; however, among the top leaders in the US, white employees accounted for 70.7%, followed by Asians with 20%, Latino workers with 3.9% and black employees with 3.8%. Women made up just 22.8% of senior leadership. The company did not release data on the racial and gender breakdown of its technical employees, statistics that Amazon’s peers among the largest US tech companies have made public. The data, showing single-digit percentage increases in the proportion of female employees and people of color at Amazon in recent years, is encouraging for a company the size of Amazon and a testament to the work it has done recruiting teams across the board. Often led by people of color, said Katharine Zaleski, co-founder of diversity recruiting and retention platform PowerToFly.Original Note: Amazon Pledges to Promote More Women, Black EmployeesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP