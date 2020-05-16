The Ministry of Health reported, on Friday night, that it is finalizing new guidelines for the care of patients with Covid-19 aiming to “start a treatment before its worsening and the need to use the ICU” that includes the expansion of the use of chloroquine , hours after the departure of Nelson Teich, who resisted the massive adoption of the drug.

The ministry’s statement does not expressly mention the adoption of chloroquine, but the ministry’s press office confirmed that the new assistance guidelines include the use of chloroquine for mild patients with Covid-19.

“Thus, the document will cover care for mild cases, describing proposals for the availability of medicines, equipment and structures, and trained professionals”, says the ministry in the statement.

“The guidelines seek to support the health professionals of SUS (Unified Health System) and access to the most vulnerable users to the best practices that are being applied in Brazil and in the world”, concluded the folder, in a note.

The day before, before Teich’s resignation, President Jair Bolsonaro had said in a social media broadcast that the government would change the protocol to massive prescription of chloroquine for those who contracted the disease.

This change in the medication use protocol, behind the scenes, is seen as one of the reasons for Teich’s departure in less than a month in office and at the time when there has been a significant increase in the number of cases and deaths from the new coronavirus in the parents.

Days ago, in a post on a social network, Teich had said that chloroquine is prescribed for hospitalized patients and other exceptional cases and made a warning that the drug could cause elected officials.

“So, any prescription must be made based on medical evaluation. The patient must understand the risks and sign the ‘Consent Form’ before starting the use of chloroquine”, he said.

Despite the president’s insistence on chloroquine, studies carried out in the country and worldwide have not proven the effectiveness of the medication in patients with Covid-19.

Teich’s predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, also questioned the possible more massive use of chloroquine in the disease.

This Friday, Brazil registered a new daily record of confirmed cases of coronavirus, accounting for 15,305 more infections, which brings the total to 218,223, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Deaths caused by the disease already total 14,817 people.

