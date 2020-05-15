One of the leaders of Centrão, deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva (SP) released a note on Friday, 15, criticizing the “impulses” of President Jair Bolsonaro in managing the crisis of the new coronavirus, which led to the minister’s resignation of Health, Nelson Teich. In Congress, representatives of the group already affirm, behind the scenes, that it will be very difficult to support Bolsonaro amid the drop in popularity. On another front, however, parties like the PL have also stepped up negotiations to occupy portfolios in the Ministry of Health.

“Those who had not entered came out. On Friday, 15, the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, asked for his resignation from office, but, I don’t know if anyone noticed, it no longer made a difference,” said Paulinho da Força, as the deputy is known, which presides over Solidarity. After stating that Teich was constantly disallowed by Bolsonaro, Paulinho went on the attack on the chief executive. “I doubt if anyone can make the president learn from science and realize that reducing social isolation is putting more Brazilians on the waiting list for a place in the ICU. Brazil needs leadership, but it will be difficult to find a minister who is capable of deal, at the same time, with the health crisis and with the impulses of Jair Bolsonaro. “

The assessment is shared by other parties that are part of Centrão. “In the face of the president’s impositions, only those who have no commitment to science or to medicine will be considered a health minister. The minister’s resignation demonstrated that he does,” said deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM).

An hour after Teich’s resignation, the company AP Exata noted that the rejection of Bolsonaro on social media reached 65% – an increase of 11 points over the period before this scenario. The president has been losing support in digital media since the beginning of the year, but he faced the worst moments recently, with the departure of Sérgio Moro, former head of justice, and Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who commanded the Ministry of Health before Teich.

As the Estadão on Wednesday, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto will occupy the Secretariat of Specialized Health Care of the Ministry that was in Teich’s hands. The change of post in the Secretariat, in the middle of the peak of covid-19, occurs after the resignation of Francisco de Assis Figueiredo, who had been appointed to the post by Progressistas, party of deputy Arthur Lira (AL).

The Valdemar Costa Neto PL even negotiated names for the Health Surveillance Secretariat, a strategic portfolio for formulating actions on the advancement of covid-19 in Brazil, as guidelines for social isolation. The Specialized Care Secretariat, however, is more attractive – because it authorizes the costing (habilitation) of ICU beds across the country, in addition to certifying entities that provide services that are complementary to SUS – and has become the party’s new target.

