After talking about his addictions, Justin Bieber visited a cannabis store

The Canadian singer was spotted when visiting the ‘Wonderbrett’ store in Los Angeles. The place belongs to Brett Felam and Poo Bear.

After whitewashing his drug addiction and the challenges he had to go through as a teenager, the world has turned to Justin Bieber.

In recent months, the Canadian has spoken about his problem with addictions and how that has been left behind. Although after being seen at the cannabis dispensary Wonderbrett, worries blossomed again.

And is that Justin looked at a good time. There, the 27-year-old “Peaches” singer went to see the store wearing a green and white checkered T-shirt, white shorts and white tennis shoes accompanied by high socks.

The place belongs to Brett felman and Justin’s music producer, Poo bear. It was inaugurated last Thursday with the participation of figures such as Snoop dogg Y Bryson tiller, among other.

Last year, Justin revealed in his documentary series “Seasons” that he uses a hyperbaric chamber and endures intravenous infusions to remove toxins from his body after years of drug abuse.

“I have abused my body in the past and now I am in the recovery process trying to make sure that I am taking care of my body and taking care of the container that God gave me,” he declared in the documentary available on YouTube.

Thus, Bieber revealed that he tried marijuana for the first time when he was just 12 or 13 years old. This was after rising to fame as a child.

Becoming dependent on weed, Justin did not stop his addiction and began drinking lean. This is a narcotic substance often called a purple or sizzle drink.

Added to that, Molly ingested pills, and has even tried hallucinogenic mushrooms. “It was just an escape for me. Was young. My experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure ”, he declared about it.

Finally, the Canadian singer decided to stay sober and become aware of what drug use entails.

“I basically said to myself, ‘God, if you’re real, you’ll help me get through this season of stopping these pills and stuff, and if you do, I’ll do the rest of the work.”

