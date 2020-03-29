The actor explained his level of happiness with a video with his beautiful girlfriend: “Hello my love, you’re home now”

Although until a few days ago Angelique Boyer He continued with the recordings of the soap opera that he currently stars in, this weekend he was finally reunited with Sebastián Rulli, who shared his happiness through his social networks.

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-16 virus, various productions of Televisa they have had to suspend the recordings and postpone premieres, this is the case of the soap opera “Imperio de mentiras” that stars Angelique Boyer, whose starting clack was given in early March.

This Saturday, Sebastián Rulli He could not contain the happiness of being able to be together with his girlfriend again, so through his stories of Instagram He shared that everyone is already gathered at home, including their pets.

“You do not understand my level of happiness, I explain … Hello my love, you are already home“The 44-year-old actor is heard saying, who soon after showed his beautiful girlfriend on camera wearing a sexy blue bikini.

In previous days, Rulli He took over social networks by sharing several videos with which he had fun during his days of quarantine and loneliness, but apparently his delirium ended with the arrival of his beloved girlfriend.

