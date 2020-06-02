BRASILIA – After suspending for two months, the federal government authorized this Monday, 1st, a readjustment of up to 5.21% in the prices of medicines for 2020. The endorsement for the increase was published this evening in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) in a decision by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED) and companies can now apply it. “Drug manufacturing companies will be able to adjust their drug prices on May 31, 2020, under the terms of this resolution,” says the act.

The readjustment of drug prices is defined by CMED in March of each year, starting to take effect from April 1st. This year, however, the government and the pharmaceutical industry made an agreement to postpone the correction for 60 days within the set of actions to mitigate the economic effects of the new coronavirus in the country. The suspension of the adjustment was formalized by Provisional Measure 933/2020, edited at the end of March and awaiting a vote in Congress. The House is expected to vote on the MP later this week.

According to the CMED resolution published in the Official Gazette, the maximum allowable adjustment for this year will be applied in three ranges, from 5.21%, 4.22% and 3.23%, depending on the type of medication.

The ceiling for the authorized increase for 2020 is higher than last year, which was 4.33%, and the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on March 11, 2020, which accumulated 4.01% in the period between March 2019 and February 2020. See here the full CMED resolution.

