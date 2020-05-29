There are still a few days to define the season’s restart format. Health conditions are expected to improve in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately half of the general managers of the 30 teams of the National Basketball Association (NBA) voted because the season resumes directly in the playoffs, which will be at the Disney facilities in Orlando, Florida.

Last week the NBA sent the franchise general managers a survey, the first question being “go directly to the playoffs” with the first eight teams from each of the Conferences, the East and West, and with it the regular season was over.

This question was accepted by 53 percent, with the addition that the 16 best teams participate in a general classification, which includes the teams from both Conferences.

TOdam Silver, NBA commissioner, has characterized his administration by inclusion, for which he is considering the possibility of a resumption of competition in a World Cup format.

In the same idea, it defines first-level teams with Bucks from Milwaukee, Lakers from Los Angeles, champion Raptors from Toronto and Clippers from Los Angeles, who are one and two in the classifications of said conferences, at the time of suspending the season. on the night of March 15, due to the coronavirus.

It is in the second tier Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat, in the third are the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia Sixers.

In the fourth place are the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic, and in the fifth, the Portland Trail Blazers, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs.

Up to the fourth level are the first eight places of each conference, which are those that automatically qualify for the playoffs if the season ended normally, and the fifth are those with the best record between wins and losses and regardless of what classification they are from.

With this, the NBA would be more inclusive in terms of the competitive level that each team has until the moment of suspension of the tournament, but also your survey will allow you to have the feeling of each team according to their possibilities in the table.

However, The Ringer gathered information from various sources that concluded that the Los Angeles Lakers, leader of the Western Conference, and Milwaukee Bucks, first place in the East, voted for there to be no group competition and for a normal playoff.

This means that they face one against eight (Lakers-Grizzlies), two against seven (Clipper-Mavericks), three against six (Nuggets-Rockets) and four against fifth (Jazz-Thunder), in the Western Conference.

For the Eastern Conference, Bucks against Magic, the champion Raptors against Nets, Celtics against Sixers and Heat against Pacers, would be measured, and it would be the same, the one that wins four of seven games in the series.

Adam Silver has all the information of the general managers and still has a few days to define the format for the resumption of the season, because he is waiting for the best health conditions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Ntx)