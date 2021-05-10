After surprising in the stellar of UFC Vegas 26, Marina Rodriguez asks for a rival of the Top 3

After obtaining the most important victory of her career at UFC Vegas 26, Marina Rodriguez is more confident than ever. After beating Michelle Waterson. The Brazilian took a big step in the strawweight division and could fight for the belt shortly.

At the press conference after the event, the Brazilian revealed her plans for the coming months and cited possible rivals.

“This year I want to do two more fights, I want to face a Top 3 girl. I can face Yan Xiaonan, if she wins, on May 22nd. I want to fight Joanna, if she is available to fight again ”, the Brazilian explained.

Living a great moment in the division, currently led by Rose Namajunas, The Brazilian does not hide that her focus is only one: The belt. Current number six in the group, the Brazilian does not rule out a title fight in her next challenge.

“I will always be waiting for the belt, training for the belt. If no one else is available to challenge me, I am going to raise my hand and say, “I’m ready.” I am certain that I will deliver five rounds of a lot of war and exchanges, because I will be ready, regardless of the result, to deliver a great fight to everyone ”; concluded.

The victory of Rodriguez marked his fourth conquest in the Octagon. In addition to a two-win streak, Marine has 2 draws and 1 loss. The only one in its passage through MMA.