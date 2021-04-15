After Sulecki, Ballard is also injured and Munguía’s fight is in danger

A few weeks ago, we announced in ESPABOX the new combat of Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) against the Pole Maciej sulecki, a fighter who would be injured in the preparation of the fight against the Mexican.

Its promoter, Golden Boy, got down to work and found a substitute for guarantees in the person of D’Mitrius Ballard. However, it seems that the North American has also suffered an injury in his training sessions ahead of the fight that was to take place at the end of this month, making it almost impossible for Munguía to return to the ring on the scheduled date.

We will have to be careful to see if Golden Boy Promotions can find, almost on the bell, an opponent for the former super welterweight world champion or, if not, if they keep the rest of the scheduled card or move all the duels to a new date .