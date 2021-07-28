After suffering a victory against Sandhagen, TJ Dillashaw will undergo surgery for a tear in his menisci and a tear in his lateral ligaments

The return to MMA of TJ Dillashaw was plagued with injuries And, unsurprisingly, his post-fight situation is no exception.

The two-time champion of the Pesos Gallos de la UFC claimed his first division win since August 2018 with a controversial split decision against Cory Sandhagen in the stellar of the UFC Las Vegas 32.

Warning

In addition to a deep cut over his right eyebrow, the 35-year-old revealed on social media that he suffered a tear in his lateral ligaments during the first round of the fight.

“There is no place like home. This here is what gives me all the happiness I need.

I had an X-ray today and found that I suffered a lateral meniscus tear and ligament tear late in the first round while grounding and pounding being idle from a compromising position. The good news is that these tears are repairable and will recover quickly. I am going to have surgery in the next few days. I loved being inside the cage even though I had to overcome some adversities to get the victory by force. Thanks for your support. The season for the belt is now.

Dillashaw is expected to face the winner of the starting rematch between Aljamain Sterling Y Petr Yan scheduled for UFC 267.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement