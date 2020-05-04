NBB organizers tried to resist the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not possible to end the season. This Monday, the clubs communicated the decision to the National Basketball League (LNB), through a virtual meeting, and the tournament ended without a champion.

Flamengo ended the season in the lead, but the tournament ends without a champion

Participants weighed factors such as the lack of resources to maintain their rosters, the complexity and costs of the operation to continue the games and the image of the event in view of the increasing number of infections and deaths in the country, which puts pressure on health systems in several cities.

The teams agreed that the final classification of the regular phase will be maintained to define who will represent Brazil in international competitions next season. Flamengo finished the championship in the lead, with 87.5% of success, followed by Franca (80%), São Paulo (76.6%) and Minas (65.4%).

The NBB was paralyzed on March 16, after making some games with closed gates, in an attempt to contain the disease. The effort proved to be insufficient. Days later, the pivot Maique, from Paulistano, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In the last few weeks, the league has carried out several studies on the possibilities of resuming the dispute in the playoffs, with safety measures for both athletes and technical commissions, as well as other professionals involved in the operation of a match. There were even plans to purchase 2,000 test kits for the new coronavirus to be applied.

