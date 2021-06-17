After strong comments, La Wanders reveals her rare condition

After strong comments, La Wanders reveals his rare condition | INSTAGRAM

Just two days ago the popular Yered Licona, better known as The Wanders Lover, uploaded a photograph on her Instagram official, in which he appears with some very strange objects inside his mouth and nose, some that he says he needs to use but that are very uncomfortable that even prevent him from sleeping.

The post was filled with strong comments and b * rlas by the users of the application who came only to give their opinion without knowing what the matter was about, crossing out the one of wanting to draw attention with images, how are you, as well as being crazy and invented.

After so many comments he received the comedian An Instagram account came out to defend the idea that La Wanders suffers from a very strange condition called bruxism and apnea with inflamed adenoids.

According to the profile called Paparazzamx, he asks users not to make fun of the condition of the comedian, assuring that it is a true martyrdom to live that rare suffering.

“The Wonder Lover image is no joke, the comedian seems bruxism Y apnea with inflamed adenoids, a real torture to sleep, so he has to use the accessories that he showed us in the photo ”.

According to the information that is known about the strange silent disease, it is a pathology that involuntarily causes the person to draw the muscles of the jaw and clench and grind the teeth, causing wear on them and severe pain in the gums.

Regarding Apnea, it is the obstruction of the airways aggravated by the inflammation of the nasal tissue that prevents you from breathing at night.

Although these pathologies are not very serious if they are a cause to be treated as they can cause serious problems in people who suffer from it both in their health and in their mental stability because of not being able to sleep normally, so it has to be used these objects in order to cope.

Despite the fact that many followers of the Wanders are already defending her, she has not had the need to speak about it and has not commented on these comments and her suffering.

It is worth mentioning that the latest stories of the popular young man shared that he was attending couple therapy with Radamés, with whom he is trying to change a little and improve his person.