After internet traffic in Spain shot up during the harshest weeks of confinement, the de-escalation started a few years ago is translating into a decrease in the use of bandwidth in the national territory.

If with the temporary closure of educational centers, companies and shops, together with the transfer of parts of these activities to digital (increases in the use of video calls, business applications, WhatsApp …) and the explosion of straming services, the Spanish internet traffic increased by around 40%, the de-escalation is causing a progressive decrease already palpable.

Without reaching the levels prior to the health crisis, internet traffic in Spain falls one step after hitting a ceiling in April

Just take a look at the periodic data provided by ESpanix, the non-profit association of IP network operators known as “the Spanish neutral point”, to realize the changes that occurred and back to a certain normality. At least, from its beginning.

Internet traffic also starts its de-escalation after registering highs

Average daily traffic data from May 14, 2018 to May 13, 2020 in gigabits per second.

The graph that indicates the daily average of Internet traffic in gigabits per second eloquently shows the effect that the declaration of the state of alarm had in Spain and the beginning of the confinement. Especially, in what refers to the descending traffic, indicated in green, although also in the ascending one represented by the dark blue line

As we can see, while in the months of March and April 2019 past both upstream and downstream traffic remained more or less stable around 300 gigabits / second, in the months of March and April 2020 the difference is tremendously bulky, with maximums of 498.65 gigabits / second of download and maximums of 409.17 gigabits / second of upload.

During confinement, maximums of 498.65 gigabits / second were recorded in download traffic and maximums of 409.17 gigabits / second in upload

Spain lived two weeks of reinforced confinement with the suspension of all non-essential professional activities from March 30 to April 9 and that shows. However, It is also beginning to be noticed that, since last Monday, nearly half of the country has gone to phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, which further lowers the mobility limitations of phase 0 and the general confinement experienced during most of the state of alarm.

Continuing to analyze the previous graph, we see that during the last days the decrease in both up and down traffic is evident and, although it does not reach pre-crisis levels, it begins to normalize falling below 350 gigabits per second.

Such was the increase in traffic initially experienced in Spain and the rest of Europe with the quarantine measures of the population that Spanish telecommunications operators rushed to join to request “a rational and responsible use of networks” to be able to face it as they explained.

Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, among others, responded to the European Union’s appeal by reducing the quality of its content in order not to saturate the networks.

At the same time, the authorities of the European Union made an appeal to the main video on demand platforms to reduce the quality of their content with the aim of not dangerously saturating the networks. A request that was heard by Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, among others, whose effects remain to this day.

To give us an idea of ​​the magnitude of what happened, we can take as an example the trends identified over the past few weeks by DE-CIX, the world’s leading internet exchange operator. According to their data, if daily traffic experienced growth of between 10 and 50% per year before the health crisis, During the crisis the average daily traffic has been increasing at these same levels on a daily basis.

During the crisis, users connect more frequently and for longer periods

This has caused record traffic spikes, as we said before. In the case of the data handled by this exchange operator, during the worst moments of the pandemic, peaks have been observed in locations such as Madrid, where 500 gigabits per second have been exceeded, and Frankfurt, the exchange point with the highest traffic rate on the planet, where more than 9 terabits per second were recorded. Really huge figures.

Beyond the fact of being at home, These increases are the consequence of an “extreme” increase, as described by DE-CIX, of digital tools. From applications for video conferencing or collaborative tools to video-on-demand platforms, through online gaming or greater use of social networks. In fact, according to their data, during the crisis, users connect more frequently and for longer periods. Something that has shown that despite the fact that the infrastructure was more or less prepared because it has resisted, certain services were not so prepared and initially suffered the challenge of a flood of traffic.

It remains to be seen whether the drop in traffic that we have been registering in recent days increases as the de-escalation progresses and, above all, it will be interesting to see if it will equalize to pre-crisis levels once the so-called new normality has been reached. Perhaps telecommuting has carved a niche for itself in many companies.