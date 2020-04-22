This is part of the second phase of easing restrictions on coronavirus infections in the European country despite a rebound in deaths on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and businessman Vittorio Colao announced on Wednesday that the country is preparing for the return of 2.7 million workers in all regions of the national territory, as part of the second phase of relaxation of restrictions due to contagion of coronavirus.

Despite the fact that this Wednesday rebounded with the death toll from Covid-19With a total of 25,885 deaths, they agreed to return to the work areas from May 4 for certain establishments and businesses, mainly in the food industry.

In videoconference, Italian authorities confirmed that they held this negotiation with different unions in the countryHowever, the restrictions of only working in localities will continue, since transport to other regions will continue to be prohibited to avoid more cases of transmission.

According to the national newspaper, Il Messaggero, the businessman Colao also proposed eexempt 60-year-old workers from returning to their former jobs, although it did not specify whether they will be supported in any way despite not being in-person due to the vulnerability of this sector.

Meanwhile, the president of the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), Vincenzo Boccia, requested to gradually reopen some activities from April 27 and, in any case, safely reopen more businesses on May 4.

On the other hand, Italy exceeded Wednesday the figure of 25 thousand deaths from coronavirus, after registering 437 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, a lower number compared to the previous day, according to data released this Wednesday by the Civil Protection.

The total deaths are 25,085, while infections since the outbreak was detected in this country. on February 21 of this year, they stand at 187,327, which represents an increase of 3,370 infections in the last twenty-four hours, a figure in slight increase compared to the last days. (Ntx.)