BRASILIA, March 25 (.) – When Europeans first arrived in the Amazon rainforest, their smallpox decimated local tribes. Later, the rubber gatherers, the miners who were looking for gold and the settlers brought malaria, measles and influenza.

Now, many of Brazil’s 850,000 indigenous people, fearing the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, are urging officials to expel from their lands outsiders who could introduce the disease.

“We demand the immediate removal of all intruders, miners, loggers, poachers, drug traffickers, land grabbers, missionaries and tourists who may be transmission vectors,” said Nara Baré, director of the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon (COIAB ).

On the upper reaches of the Río Negro, on the border with Colombia and Venezuela, indigenous communities have closed the runways and cut off access to their lands in reserves for all non-natives arriving by boat from the Brazilian city of Manaos , in the depths of the Amazon.

Health experts and indigenous groups are especially calling for some 20,000 informal gold miners to be expelled from Yanomami. The reserve is the largest in the country and is located on the border with Venezuela, where tribes have been hit by malaria carried by intruders.

The new viral threat comes at the same time as the promise of the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, to economically exploit the Amazon and review the status of protected lands in the reserves where more than 300 tribes live.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and far right, has left the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) in the hands of the interests of the agricultural sector and advocates for Christian missionaries eager to evangelize the tribes.

In response to calls from tribal leaders, human rights groups and federal prosecutors, FUNAI on Monday suspended all contacts with Brazil’s most isolated tribes.

So far, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI) has reported only four suspected cases of coronavirus in indigenous communities. Only one of them is in the Amazon.

Still, many tribes are anxious, recalling epidemics that plagued native populations. Measles killed thousands of Brazilian indigenous people in the last century; Influenza had a high cost when the military dictatorship decided to open the jungle with roads in the 1970s.

PRECARY ACCESS TO HEALTH, COMMUNITY LIFESTYLES

Access to medical services remains a challenge for remote Amazon tribes, who often must navigate the river for days to see a doctor.

The way of life in communal villages under large thatched structures also increases the risk of contagion if a single member contracts the new coronavirus.

“Isolating people would be a great challenge since they live in large houses inhabited by many people,” said Douglas Rodrigues, a doctor with 30 years of experience in the Xingu reserve.

“Their habits are different. They eat with their hands and share many objects: forms of transmission that are mainly spreading the virus in this pandemic,” he said by phone. He added that they do not always have soap to wash their hands.

In 2106, H1N1 caused the death of hundreds of indigenous people, mainly from the Guaraní tribe in the colder south of Brazil, where approximately half of them were infected.

Health experts fear that the coronavirus will spread faster among people whose immune systems are often already weakened by malnutrition, hepatitis B, tuberculosis, and diabetes.

About a third of indigenous deaths in Brazil are caused by existing respiratory diseases, which have been a complicating factor in the coronavirus pandemic, Rodrigues said.

Although access to medical services is easier in the rich southern Brazil, tribal members are more exposed to the virus there because they are more integrated into Brazilian society, work in the construction sector or as servants to earn a living. life because they can no longer plant food or hunt so close to urban areas.

A potential danger is transmission of the virus by indigenous people who return to take refuge in their villages in the Amazon without knowing if they are infected or not, according to Andrey Moreira, a doctor and public health expert at Fiocruz, the main biomedical research laboratory. from Brazil.

