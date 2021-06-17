After shock, Emir Pabón’s wife returns to intensive care | Instagram

After the singer Emir Pabón and his wife, will be shocked while traveling aboard a vehicle, it is his wife Stefanía who reports delicate health and fights for her life and that of her baby.

The first reports indicated that despite the incident, the couple made up of Emir Pabón and his wife, Stefanía de Aranda, were out of danger, however, it ended up being the opposite.

According to the latest reports, the group’s singer’s wife “Reedbed“She was admitted to intensive care as a result of the spectacular crash in Texas.

Stefanía de Aranda is currently in intensive care and fighting for her health and that of her baby, asking for prayers for both life at the same time, wrote the singer’s mother and mother-in-law.

For her part, the matriarch of “Los Pabón” also asked people to unite and carry out a prayer chain for her daughter-in-law and her grandson.

It may interest you Did you exceed the limits? Emir Pabón and his wife in a strong clash

The report was released thanks to a statement from the public relations office managed by the Humberto Pabón group, who announced that Stefanía is in poor health, which is why she was transferred to intensive care.

Until the last details that are known, it is known that Emir Pabón has already been discharged from the hospital where he would have been admitted at the time of the incident.

Strong crash in Texas

The music producer and his wife would star in a strong car crash on June 11 in Texas, at the time they were traveling aboard a popular transfer platform unit: UBER.

The couple, who were in that city for work and personal issues on the part of the Mexican cumbia singer, decided at some point to use a service from these applications.

At some point, they noticed that the driver began to accelerate, so Emir asked him to slow down, this because he was trying to protect his pregnant wife, the family explained in a report.

However, the driver ignored the singer’s requests and sped up. At one point, the vehicle left the highway on which it was traveling, hitting a concrete post on the side of the road.

You may be interested Emir Pabón makes a wedding with 27 guests

The first reaction of the interpreter of “The rosebush has thorns” and “Everything ended”, he hugged his wife and then felt the strong shock.

Apprehensively, the couple would have left without serious injuries according to what the medical report reveals, both received timely medical attention and their health was reported stable, according to the past statement.

“The Pabón family, Grupo Cañaveral staff, as well as the entire team that make up this office and musical group, we appreciate the concern, expressions of affection and appreciation that they have expressed in the face of the shocking and serious automobile accident of which the producer, director and sings author, Emir Pabón, last Friday June 11, who was accompanied by his wife, in Houston, Texas “, said in the first lines the press release that from the Musical Corporation Hermanos Pabón S. A de CV

At that moment, it transpired that the businessman presented some severe cuts on his nose, forehead, arm, and right hand, as well as bruises and bruises on his face and body, for which he was transferred to the nearest hospital, says the document published by Tv Notes .

It may interest you Luis Miguel’s bodyguard falls off the stage, steals the show

As for Stefanía, she was also treated immediately and after knowing her condition, pertinent studies were carried out, ruling out any risk to her and the baby.