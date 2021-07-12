After series, Luis Miguel, returns to music with a new album | Instagram

After a pause that seemed indefinite in Luis Miguel’s career, new news brings us back to “Sun of Mexico“, they announce, that he is preparing his return to the recording studios with a new musical album.

One of the most successful singers of the last two decades in all of Latin America without a doubt, Luis Miguel, is one of those who tops the list, however, his career held a hiatus in which he “Puerto Rican“He focused on other projects like his bioseries on Netflix.

After a while without having more news about what would happen with the career of Luis Miguel Gallego BasteriAt the end of the deliveries of its authorized bioseries that is yet to launch a third and final season, at last, new news has circulated about the “Sun”.

It was the journalist Victor Hugo Sánchez who last Sunday, July 11, confirmed the news that “LuisMi“he is preparing a new record material together with the composer Carlos Macías and his favorite producer, Kiko Cibrián.

I am in Possibility to confirm that Luis Miguel returns to the recording studios, and he will do so at the hands of the composer Carlos Macías. “I’ll stay with you”, “God, after God”, and “Forget you, never”, the themes chosen by the Sun. Kiko Cibrián, the producer. – Víctor Hugo Sánchez (@RHijodevecino) July 11, 2021

I am able to confirm that Luis Miguel, returns to the recording studios, and will do so at the hands of the composer Carlos Macías, the journalist began by writing on his Facebook account.

It may interest you Changed Luis Miguel, Erika Buenfil to record telenovela

However, these were not all the details, since he also gave the title of three songs that “Micky” will record: Titles in which they appear, “I stayed with you”, “God, after God” and “Forget you ever” .

It was the Class magazine that revealed more details about how they confirmed this information, this after the PR, revealed to have attended the presentation of Carlos Macias, which was offered at the Holiday Inn hotel, located on Avenida Revolución in Mexico City.

The source would have gone to the artist’s dressing room, where he was received and where the composer himself confirmed this exclusive.

Apparently, it would be Armando Manzanero himself, who at some point would have highly recommended Carlos Macías with Luis Miguel, according to the talks that Carlos shared with the record producer, Gallego Basteri.

So on some occasion, the interpreter of famous songs by the lyricist of Yucatecan origin, would contact Carlos Macías to record three of his songs and include them in his new material.

It may interest you The best dressed in Cannes, Michelle Salas Would you get ready for a wedding?

It should be remembered that the “music idol” was introduced into the bolero genre with great hits such as “We are novios”, “I don’t know you”, “Under the table”, “With you I learned”, “We needed time “, etc, themes that are part of the albums that will catapult the career of Luis Miguel, written by the” teacher “, Don Armando Manzanero (qdep).

Everything indicates, according to the communicator, that the Chiapas composer confirmed this collaboration after receiving the call from Argentina from Luis Miguel himself, giving the green light for the recording of these songs, even, he pointed out, a meeting between the two in Mexico was pending.

When questioning the approximately 40-year-old composer, how was the connection between him and the oldest of the Gallego Basteri, 51, he commented that it was possibly because of Kiko Cibrián.

It is worth mentioning that the singer-songwriter, originally from the so-called “cradle of the great poets”, Chiapas, has composed songs for other great figures of music such as Christian Castro, Manuel Mijares and Emmanuel.

It would even be to Christian Castro’s grandmother, Mrs. Socorro Castro de Alba (who died last year) to whom he dedicated one of his compositions.

During his extensive career, Luis Miguel has gone through various genres of music with great success, from pop, boleros, mariachis and even Christmas carols, which have largely elevated his already successful musical career.

You may be interested “I’m the one who pays for everything,” says Pepe Aguilar who is fed up

And despite all his controversies and distancing from the spotlight in recent years, his loyal fans continue to eagerly await to hear his voice again and attend his performances.