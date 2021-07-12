After second loss followed by completion, Dana White doesn’t know what will happen to Greg Hardy

The presence of Greg hardy Inside the Main Card of the biggest PPV of this 2021 it was not a mere coincidence.

Since breaking into the UFC coming from Contender Series It has been more than clear that the promotion saw the former NFL linebacker as a potential star. But those aspirations may have come to an end after the UFC 264, well at the hands of Tai tuivasa the fighter of American Top Team suffered its second loss in a row before the limit.

Chatting with the media (via MMA Junkie) after the pay-per-view, Dana White acknowledged that Hardy missed an immense opportunity when he was knocked out by the Australian in just 67 seconds.

“Tonight was going to be a great one for him,” declared White. “Tai Tuivasa would have been an important victory for him, so I don’t know what this means for him tonight.”

Hardy, 32, hasn’t won since knocking out Maurice Greene in October 2020.

As a consequence of his defeat with Tuivasa, and the one he had suffered against the Pole Marcin tybura Eight months earlier, Hardy now sports a promotional record of 4 – 4 – (1 NC).

