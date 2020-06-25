The artistic businessman Juan Luis De Peña, reports the media, his resignation as manager in the United States of the singer Aliany García, with whom he had been working since mid-2019.

De Peña expressed that the reasons that led him to make the aforementioned decision, are fundamentally based on not sharing the criteria with which the artist is currently focusing her professional career.

HERE THE NOTICE:

To whom it may concern: I Juan Luis de Peña, better known as Jey Lu Productions, manager, booking and promoter in the United States, separated me from the musical project of influencer Aliany García starting today, June 24, 2020.

We as a company understand as valid the controversies with a good production and an objective to be achieved with a good organization and respect while maintaining professional ethics.

We understand that the aforementioned on several occasions has been violated by the artist, and we condemn her disrespectful, unbalanced, and erratic attitude.

We apologize to the artist Cardi B and her followers for the company Jey Lu productions. Also, to the station La Mega de NY.

In the meantime, we will continue to work in a clean and organized way, as we are characterized in the career of the artist NFasis, who will soon release his album Reggaeton and Perreo A Fuego.

We hope your understanding. Soon, we will be unveiling a new female talent that becomes part of the catalog of artists of our company.