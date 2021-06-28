After Sancho, Camavinga

06/27/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

Manchester United is being one of the great entertainers of a summer market where the bombs seem to be concentrated in the Premier League. The English have their coffers full and it seems that the situation of the covid has already been forgotten. City is about to pay more than 100 million for Grealish and the ‘Daily Mail’ pointed out a couple of days ago that the soap opera Jadon Sancho was closed.

United will pay close to 90 million euros for the English winger Borussia Dortmund. An objective that was already on the verge of dressing the elastic of the ‘red devils’ in the past summer market but the ‘borussers’ claims were much higher than those of this year. To these 90 million you can add another explosive amount for Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes player.

United, PSG, Madrid …

From France they point out that Manchester United will meet in the next few days with the player’s environment to test for a possible incorporation to the Manchester ‘network’ club. Its current value is around 50 million euros. He is only 18 years old and has already been an absolute international with France on three occasions where he even scored a goal.

Camavinga has been one of those pearls of the future in which other teams such as PSG or Real Madrid have shown interest for a couple of seasons. His progression has stalled in this last season where Rennes has not shone and the situation has not helped. According to RMC Sports, Camavinga’s goal is to stay in France, so the PSG option is his favorite. The French, for their part, have been focused on reinforcing Achraf.

Rennes’s position is favorable to a sale. The red and black team is willing to let him go and put a generous amount of money in their coffers. Once the soap opera Jadon is finished, or so it seems because there is nothing official, United focuses on the Camavinga folder. Curves are coming.