After rumors of relapse, Rafael Amaya reappears in public

After his state of health was put into question, after having recently left a rehabilitation treatment, Rafael Amaya made a live broadcast, in which he acknowledged that he had moments of deep darkness and said that he had hit rock bottom, but Fortunately, his drug problems are now a thing of the past.

Rafael Amaya and Roberto Tapia. (Capture Instagram / Roberto Tapia.)

In the clip, the actor appeared accompanied by his great friend Roberto Tapia, whom he thanked for the support he has given him.

“The truth is that I do not know how I am alive right now, I feel alive again, I feel very happy,” he said. Likewise, Rafael Amaya explained that many professional projects are coming, one of them could be the eighth season of “El Señor de los Cielos”.

“I am in total sobriety and doing a lot of exercise, I feel very happy,” he said when questioned by netizens about his health.