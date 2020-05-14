Portugal, a country that stood out for its discipline in the quarantine, will now have to deal with the “deflation” process. The challenge is to reactivate the Portuguese economy and routine without causing a new wave of transmission of the new coronavirus.

In the first phase of the plan, the opening of local businesses in Portugal is authorized: stores up to 200 square meters, bookstores, barber shops, hairdressers and other small establishments

Photo: BBC / JOÃO FORTES / BBC News Brasil

That is why the country is betting on caution again. The State of Emergency has not been in effect since May 2, but it has given way to the State of Calamity, so that the government can “pull the brakes” in case the situation gets worse. In the most recent survey released by the Ministry of Health, the country recorded a total of 1,163 deaths and 27,913 cases of covid-19. The daily increase in the number of cases remains low. Between Monday (11) and Tuesday (12) it was 0.8%.

A plan to suspend restrictive measures is in place. At the same time that it allows greater freedom, it imposes rules to prevent the spread of the disease. Masks, for example, have become mandatory in public transport and closed environments. If they are not used in subways and buses, for example, the fine is up to 350 euros (R $ 2,200).

Citizens can move around the streets normally, as long as they respect the “duty of home collection” and do not hold meetings or agglomerations with more than 10 people. Covid-19 patients and monitored people are obliged to remain in confinement.

In the first phase of the plan, between May 4 and 17, the opening of local commerce is authorized. There are stores with up to 200 square meters, bookstores, barber shops, hairdressers and other small establishments.

A relief for these traders, who had been closed since March 19 and are now able to start recovering the loss.

This is the case of Mahmud Muhammad, a partner who owns a chain of barber shops in the north of the country. The company’s total shutdown caused “immeasurable and irreparable damage”, in the words of the businessman.

Along with the relief of the reopening, a set of obligations also came. Professionals must work equipped with gloves, masks and, depending on the procedure, visors. The services can only be performed by appointment and customers who wait for the time cannot stay inside the stores. Alcohol gel and masks should also be made available to customers.

With the team fully equipped for the job, Muhammad is divided between the hope of these new days and the concern with finances, since the movement in barbershops is 40% less than before the pandemic. “I have a lot of faith, I know this will happen, but in the commercial sphere, I am very concerned by the scenario”, says the businessman who is born in Jordan, but naturalized in Brazil.

This mix of optimism and concern is also evident in the words of Mafalda Neves, who works as a salesperson in a shoe store on Rua Santa Catarina, one of the most important for the commerce of the City of Porto. Mafalda admits that it is not easy to get used to the new rules, especially when there are customers who insist on disrespecting them. “There are customers who do not understand. Many do not want to wear a mask, so they have to explain that it is mandatory and ready,” says the saleswoman.

The return to work was essential for Mafalda to get out of the jam. The store even received government benefits to keep jobs. So, during the quarantine, she had to manage with the minimum wage of 635 euros (R $ 4 thousand). A lower salary than usually earned and which still has 11% discount for social security. “I can’t pay for school, rent (rent), water, electricity and food. Thanks to my boss, we have now been able to open stores and receive a little more,” explains Mafalda, who has a seven-year-old daughter.

Before the interview for this report, Mafalda had just conveyed his dissatisfaction with the government’s benefit, directly to Prime Minister Antônio Costa. This is because the store where she works was one of the establishments visited by the head of state, last Friday (08).

Costa went to the central region of the City of Porto in order to transmit confidence and encouragement to the population. He took the subway, walked the streets, talked to traders and people who approached him along the way. “They can travel safely on public transport and they can safely go to local shops. It is important that we all overcome our legitimate fears about the virus situation,” he said during a news conference.

At the end of the conference, the Prime Minister reiterated that there will be no austerity measures to overcome the economic crisis generated by the pandemic.

“Surely what this crisis needs is not austerity … The challenge we have is to give people confidence,” said Costa.

According to the European Commission, the fall in Portugal’s GDP this year should be 6.8%. The unemployment rate is expected to jump from 6.5% in 2019 to 9.7% in 2020. Forecasts that are even more optimistic than those of the IMF, which estimates a recession of 8% and unemployment at 13.9% this year.

Next steps

Following the “deconfination” plan, Portugal must assess the relaxation of restrictive measures every 15 days. “It is important that the government is attentive to what is happening (…) in terms of the new number of infections, evolution of mortality, intensive care and even the hospitalized patients due to covid-19”, says the president of the Ordem dos Médicos from Portugal, Miguel Guimarães.

From next Monday (18), the reopening will be greater in Portugal, with the second stage of “deflation”.

After two months, the Portuguese will be able to do one of the things they most enjoy: eating out. Restaurants, bars and cafes may open, under new obligations, such as more frequent and more stringent hygiene measures and reduction of the maximum capacity to guarantee a distance of up to 2 meters between people.

Relief for Antônio Aleixo, who is the manager of a confectionery in downtown Porto. The establishment opened on the 4th, but still has very little movement. “We are still ‘dropper’. But we are optimistic. People want to have a cup of coffee and sit, eat a pastel de Belém. These are things they don’t do at home,” he says.

The second stage also includes other spaces, such as stores up to 400 square meters, museums, monuments, daycare centers and schools for secondary school students (similar to high school).

At the end of the month, churches reopen their doors and football resumes some competitions.

And as of June 1, the plan includes the opening of spaces such as cinemas, theaters, shopping centers and large stores. It also partially frees up face-to-face work in companies that are in the “home office”.

For the president of the Ordem dos Médicos, the lack of definition in Portugal started at the right time, although the situation is still worrying. But he thinks that the moment should not be faced with fear by the population, but with “respect for the virus”: following the rules of protection such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, breathing etiquette and hand hygiene is essential for the plan to give right.

“This battle is not won only with politicians or doctors, it is won with citizens”, declares the doctor.

