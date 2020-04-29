The wheel Zé Ricardo was returned to the Fluminense this Wednesday. The player ended his loan contract with Boavista de Saquarema (RJ), which disputes the First Division of the Carioca Championship. The club of the Region of the Lakes did not want to extend the bond, even with the State still having to be concluded and with the possibility of disputing the Series D of the Brazilian Championship. Fluminense, however, does not intend to count on the player.

Zé Ricardo is 21 years old and was revealed in the youth teams of Fluminense. His contract with Tricolor was reactivated by CBF, as it extends until the end of next year. Despite this, the directors intend to look for a club to be loaned.

Wheel should not have space in the Tricolor das Laranjeiras

Zé Ricardo was treated as a jewel of the youthful categories of Fluminense. Last year it was used by coach Fernando Diniz in some games of the Carioca Championship, when the coach preserved the titleholders. However, it ended up not pleasing.

The midfielder fell out of favor with the Tricolor fans in October of last year when he posted on a social network the phrase “it looks like a holiday” the day after Flamengo scored Grêmio 5-0 and qualified for the Cup final. Liberators. The player then tried to portray himself and said that he was referring to the climate of peace in the community in which he lived. He posted at the time: “Fluminense is my life, the club that welcomed me since I was a child, that gave me everything I have and I would never do anything to denigrate the institution.”

Fluminense did not make official the lack of interest in the player. However, probably the directors will not hinder a possible transfer and will release the athlete’s representatives to look for another club.

Sports Gazette





