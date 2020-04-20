The Government not only asked for the house arrest of former Transportation Secretary Ricardo Jaime. Too made a similar request for the release of Martín Báez, the son of businessman Lázaro Báez, He has been in prison for a year, accused of having moved millions of dollars in accounts that were inhibited, while the oral and public trial for the so-called “money route K” was being conducted. Citing the words of President Alberto Fernández about the alleged abuse of preventive prisons, the Secretary of Human Rights maintained that continuing with the arrest of the young man would imply “an international responsibility for the Argentine State”.

The request was formalized by the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla. Is that on March 16 was accepted by Chamber IV of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation as “amicus curiae”. The information about the request for the release of Martín Báez, came after the request for the benefit of the same distribution of the Ministry of Justice in favor of Jaime’s domicile.

“From the Human Rights Secretariat we request that Mr. Martín Báez be released from prison,” states the presentation to which he agreed. Infobae and which is now under analysis by the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber.

Martín Báez was detained in February 2019 based on a report from the Financial Information Unit (FIU), which warned about a strange movement of more than 5 million dollars in foreign accounts. What is striking about the case is that Báez Jr. was legally inhibited from doing so. For the prosecutor of trial Abel Córdoba, this maneuver showed a risk of hindering the case and that is why he requested that he be jailed and the TOF 4 understood this.

Last week, the same court denied the release that the son of the owner of Austral Construcciones had requested for family reasons and in fear of the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation affirmed that “the persecutory interest of the State cannot contravene the reasonable restriction of the fundamental rights of a person” and warned “the exceptional nature of preventive detention”. “Furthermore, in recent years Argentina has already been warned by the international system for the protection of human rights regarding the abusive and arbitrary use of preventive detention. ”, he claimed.

“In the case that concerns us, as it appears from the TOF resolutions that rejected the requests for the release of the defense of Martín Báez, the possibility that the accused” hinders “the investigation through of the movement of money “, he explained and added:” The TOF has already ordered the freezing of accounts that had registered movements and that motivated, at the time, the preventive detention of Martín Báez “, but still preventive detention is considered prudent “Which” leads us to an extremely delicate situation and at odds with the rule of law. “

They also said “that if the request for the release of Martín Báez or even the provision of a less damaging precautionary measure were to be rejected, the Argentine State would be incurring – once again – international responsibility, a matter that this secretariat seeks to avoid in accordance to your competition ”.

“When the President of the Nation, in his speech before the Legislative Assembly, referred to arbit arbitrary arrests’ he did so in accordance with the provisions of international human rights law and the international commitments assumed by the Argentine State. That’s what it’s about. “

The official and former legislator affirmed that if this is not “sufficient reason to grant the release of Martín Báez, the context of the prison emergency and the serious problem of overcrowding affecting the establishments of the Federal Penitentiary Service, in large part, cannot be ignored. measure due to the excess of the preventive prisons dictated by the Judicial Power outside the norms, the National Constitution and the International Treaties of Human Rights “.

“We are facing a specific case that is an example of the abuse of preventive prisons when there are alternative measures to avoid continuing to populate prisons with innocent people and to collaborate – in this way – to have a system of execution of the sentence according to international standards. We are convinced that the fulfillment of human rights and the care of the international responsibilities of the Argentine State is incumbent on the three powers of the State, and that it is not enough to have laws that describe rights and guarantees if they are not then put into practice ”, was pointed out.

“For all the foregoing,” the brief continues, “we request that the statements made here be taken into account and that Mr. Martin Antonio Báez be granted release from prison requesting his defense, in order to prevent the Argentine State from falling into international responsibility and fundamentally to respect the right to liberty and the presumption of innocence of all accused, until a firm conviction is handed down against them ”. The decision is in the hands of Chamber IV of the Cassation Chamber, in charge of judges Mariano Borinsky, Gustavo Hornos and Javier Carbajo.