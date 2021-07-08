After rating downgrade, Colombia seeks to calm investors

(Bloomberg) – José Manuel Restrepo, Colombia’s finance minister, responds diplomatically when asked about the cuts that credit rating agencies have applied to his government this year. “They were just doing their job,” he says.

But then, in a frenetic and somewhat challenging tone, he lists a long list of elements that, according to him, show that Colombia is doing everything that S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, together with investors, ask it to recover investment grade. Generate economic growth? Yes. Increase tax revenue? Also. Address the current account deficit? Of course.

“We are following everything that is necessary to continue sending that message of confidence in the economy,” he said in an interview in New York.

It is the second day of a three-day whirlwind trip for Restrepo, who took office in May when his predecessor resigned after a proposed tax increase sparked violent protests in a country ravaged by the pandemic. Yesterday he was in Mexico City and tomorrow he will be in Washington, and the executives of some of the largest companies in Colombia, such as Ecopetrol SA, Bancolombia SA, Grupo Nutresa SA, accompany him and will participate in some of the meetings.

While Restrepo says the trip was scheduled long before the sales began in May, it is clear that its main objective is to boost investor confidence. This is one of the points that he is quick to highlight in the interview: The economy is recovering faster than many peers, with 6% growth forecast this year after last year’s 7% contraction. More importantly, efforts are being made to recover the failed tax reform bill, making it confident that Congress will pass it at the end of August and curb a fiscal deficit that is expected to reach 8.6% of GDP. gross domestic this year.

He was adamant that the policy mix that Colombia has chosen in the face of the pandemic (a short-term fiscal stimulus followed by austerity and tax increases to stabilize finances) is the correct one, regardless of recent social protests. Things would have been much worse if the government had not enacted the measures it adopted, he said.

“We did everything we could,” said Restrepo, 50. “And we still have to do more.”

The new fiscal plan should be much more acceptable to the common Colombian. On the one hand, the government will abandon the most unpopular proposals that would have caused the middle class to pay more. Instead, the burden will fall primarily on high-income individuals and businesses, Restrepo has said repeatedly.

Despite all of Colombia’s efforts to preserve its investment grade credit rating, the market reaction after losing it has not been as pronounced. Recently, it has been shown that the financial impact was minimal for developing countries that were downgraded to a speculative degree, the so-called ‘fallen angels’. Brazil, Hungary and Russia had only short-lived spikes in their borrowing costs over the past decade, and most of the damage was erased within a few months.

Since S&P downgraded the country’s bonds to BB +, the country’s average spread over U.S. Treasuries has widened 30 basis points, compared to 16 basis points on average for its emerging market peers, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meanwhile, foreign investment funds were net buyers of Colombian public debt in the second quarter, with inflows that amounted to 10.7 trillion pesos (US $ 2.8 billion).

However, before the new tax proposal reaches Congress on July 20, Restrepo has a message for everyone who wants to hear it: the bill that is presented, although it may not reveal as big a change as was originally intended. , will be the result of a broad consensus.

It will seek to increase average annual income by about 1.4% of gross domestic product, a percentage lower than the original government plan which was more than 2% of GDP.

Not only has he spoken to all the political parties – after all, legislators are the ones who will pass the bill – but he has traveled to different regions of the country to make sure Colombians understand the benefits.

“It is time to present the tax reform,” said Restrepo. “It will be based on an adequate consensus that has been built, not only in Bogotá with all political parties, but with the regions of Colombia.”

As part of the government’s fundraising initiative, it is in talks with state oil company Ecopetrol to transfer a controlling stake in the energy transport company known as ISA and, in exchange, obtain around US $ 3.5 billion at current market value. Additionally, the Government plans other sales of state assets that will generate around 0.7% of GDP in 2022.

The government will also seek to add to its tax proposal ways to facilitate the sale of seized assets from drug traffickers as a way to further increase revenues.

Restrepo said that the government’s tax reform proposal will do two-thirds of the work that Colombia needs to solve its fiscal problem, and the rest of the work will be left to the next Administration. The first polls show that former guerrilla and senator Gustavo Petro would lead before the May 2022 elections, indicating the possibility that Colombia will have a leftist leader for the first time.

Colombia’s central bank kept interest rates at a record low of 1.75% at its June meeting, defying the regional trend to increase borrowing costs to avoid rising inflation. Annual inflation stood at 3.6% in June, less than the estimated median of 3.7% in a Bloomberg survey.

Banco de la República would have to see inflation expectations deviate from the 2% to 4% target before considering increases in interest rates, said Restrepo, who is a voting member of the seven-member board. from the bank.

If “they are not properly anchored, of course we have to respond,” he said, adding that he is monitoring the situation “on a daily basis,” including the possible structural effects of roadblocks during nationwide protests.

As Restrepo continues his tour, he emphasizes that the strong and established business community, along with the nation’s strong institutions, make the country a safe place to invest.

“It’s not just that we’ve had perhaps the longest and strongest democracy in Latin America,” Restrepo said. “It is also that we are working together, the public sector and the private sector. We have built a country conducive to business. “

