Faced with the steady advance of coronavirus cases in the emergency villages, the leadership of social movements will meet this Monday, at 18, with authorities from the Ministry of Social Development and Health of the Nation to increase community aid in the most impoverished neighborhoods in the metropolitan area.

The meeting will take place amidst the commotion over the death of Ramona Medina, spokesperson for the organization “The Mighty Throat”And referent of Villa 31 who denounced the lack of water in the neighborhoods of the City of Buenos Aires. The leaders of the Confederation of Workers of the Popular Economy (CTEP), the Class and Combative Current (CCC) and Barrios de Pie will participate in the event.

The meeting was scheduled before Medina’s death, an indicator of the hinge moment that the pandemic is going through in the country. For weeks, the curve of coronavirus infections in popular neighborhoods has been on the rise, which adds tension to the social and economic needs of affected families.

Specifically, social movements will demand a program reinforcement with program volunteers “The neighborhood takes care of the neighborhood”, mainly in the Province of Buenos Aires. The initiative is the official name through which territorial organizations, community canteens and religious entities bring essential items to residents of emergency neighborhoods such as food, personal hygiene items and water cans.

In parallel, the agenda will be part of launch of DETeCTar in the Buenos Aires suburbs, which aims at the early detection “house by house” of eventual infected with coronavirus in the popular neighborhoods. This week, joint operations of the Ministries of Social Development and Health will multiply and will start in the municipalities of Moreno, Merlo, Almirante Brown, San Martín, La Matanza and Lanús. Those devices will include a “phone systemvillage emergencies”And protocols for eventual cases of gender violence.

“We believe there is potential there. The organizations that are articulated in the community are the support of public policies, such as prevention, care and the implementation of health policies, “he told Infobae Daniel Menendez, Undersecretary of Integration and Training Policies of the National Secretariat of Social Economy. “In most of the neighborhoods we have dining rooms, we raise awareness and we move the residents to the isolation centers. Efforts must be redoubled so that the City of Buenos Aires, which acted late, does not happen to us and prevent the situation from worsening. We are on time“He added.

According to the vision of Menéndez and other social leaders, the tasks of prevention and care against the spread of the coronavirus depends on the neighbors themselves. The strategy is in line with the community isolation policy that the national State resolved at the beginning of the mandatory quarantine.

“Community centers, neighborhood clubs, churches or schools are being the first line of containment promoting security measures and guaranteeing access to food for hundreds of thousands of people. In those places where it has been possible to articulate with the local institutional devices, this action was promoted, ”called the leader of the Somos and Barrios de Pie groups.

The initiatives that are under consideration at the work table this Monday is to promote a “Army” of community promoters -which integrate social movements- and deepen the placement of sanitary posts with toilet items in the peripheral areas of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA).

“We want the reference points where the subsistence and hygiene items are collected to be massified. In this way, we try to prevent people from entering and leaving the neighborhood, “he exemplified.

In this line, the Buenos Aires government placed since Monday some nine health posts of prevention in the neighborhoods 21.24, the Father Ricciardelli (ex “1.11.14”) and the Neighborhood 31 so that the neighbors can take their temperature and evaluate other symptoms to detect possible cases of COVID-19. The devices will work between 8 and 15:30, in a joint operation with neighborhood and social organizations. The novelty comes after the explosion of infections in vulnerable areas of the City: there are 1201 infections in popular neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, in the national government, it seeks to strengthen its link with social movements with an agenda of measures that aim to contain social conflict. The most important organizations and those with political closeness to the Front of All make up the majority of the National Cabinet, with officials in specific areas of the Ministry of Social Development, which it heads Daniel Arroyo.

Among the containment measures, the Executive Power made progress in decentralization of food purchases -from which community organizations will be supplied-, the increase in helps the 3,000 dining rooms and picnic areas spread across the country, the creation of a “Popular Economy Fund” to encourage small-scale production of cooperatives, along with housing plans and land transfers.

The minister Daniel Arroyo He agrees that he needs the territorial referents as a result of his “legitimacy” in the popular neighborhoods. According to his vision, it is they whom the neighbors “the door of the houses is opened for them to enter the State. The plan is to bring preventive actions and sanitary devices to the 2,200 municipalities in the country. The first operations carried out in the Quilmes and San Vicente settlements registered a single positive case, among more than 10,000 controlled people.