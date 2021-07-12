After pressure from the US, EU pauses tax plan, but Ireland insists on its criticism

By Francesco Guarascio and David Lawder

BRUSSELS, Jul 12 (.) – The European Union has agreed to postpone a corporate tax plan for the bloc under pressure from the United States and in an attempt to facilitate a broader global tax deal, but EU member Ireland reiterated its criticism of a comprehensive reform.

The world’s 20 largest economies on Saturday backed a plan for a global corporate tax overhaul that would introduce a minimum tax rate and change the way big companies like Amazon and Google are taxed, based in part on where they sell their products and services rather than at your headquarters location.

The reform, if finalized in October, would need parliamentary approval in the more than 130 countries that support it, including the US Congress, where it could face opposition from Republicans. All EU member states must also approve the tax reforms, including the planned global agreement.

In an attempt to remove a possible obstacle to the global deal, the EU gave in to pressure from Washington and said on Monday it would delay its own plan for a separate tax on internet sales, which the US administration feared could draw further criticism in Congress to global tax reform.

“We have decided to put our work on the new digital rate on hold,” European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told a press conference in Brussels on Monday, noting that the bloc will reassess the situation in the autumn. The tax proposal was planned for later in July.

The announcement coincided with a visit by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Brussels, followed by repeated pressure from her during the G-20 summit over the weekend and before.

EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters that the postponement of the plan will facilitate concentration to achieve “the last mile” of the global agreement. However, some obstacles to the global deal remain, including three EU countries: Ireland, Hungary and Estonia.

Ireland stated that it cannot support the 15% floor for the global tax rate, which is intended to prevent multinationals from seeking the lowest tax rate, but would force Dublin to raise its rate from 12.5%, which is essential. to convince various companies to make the island their headquarters in the EU.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, David Lawder and Philip Blenkinsop; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)