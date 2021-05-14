After postponement of fight to UFC Vegas 27, Edmen Shahbazyan reveals his enthusiasm to face Jack Hermansson

Considered by many to be one of the great promises of the middleweights, Edmen Shahbazyan is ready to give a quick answer to UFC. The American Who Faces Jack Hermansson At UFC Vegas 27, he revealed that he was grateful for the opportunity and that he was already analyzing his rival before facing him.

“Well, I had a few months off to train a bit and improve my skills. They offered me some fights that weren’t making a lot of sense. We wanted this fight and eventually it all came to fruition. We got the call, and now, I’m motivated. It’s motivating for me, it’s a chance for me to get to the top of the division. Beating that guy is going to put me on top there. I wanted this fight, I’m happy it happened and I can wait ”, he claimed Shahbazyan in interview with BJPenn.com

Both fighters had to have faced this Saturday, in UFC 262. But, the fight ended postponed a week and will happen on May 22nd. According to “The Golden Boy”, As he is known, he is ready to face the best and wants to reach the top shortly.

“I’m in the UFC and I have to fight the best, so I wanted the best fights. I want to go there, introduce myself and be the best. To be the best, you have to beat the best. Yes, I’m coming off a loss, but I’ve already learned a lot from that. I think he is a good combination for me ”, the American concluded.

On UFC Vegas 27, Shahbazyan returns to the Octagon after suffering his first defeat in the MMA. On UFC Vegas 5, the 23-year-old promise was knocked out by Derek Brunson and his rise in the division was halted for the time being. The loss ended with an 11-fight undefeated.