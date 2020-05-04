The International Swimming Federation (FINA) announced on Monday the new date for the World Water Sports. The competition, which was initially scheduled for the period between July 16 and August 1, 2021, has been postponed due to the move of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to next year, and will now be held between May 13 and 29, 2022.

The location is the same as previously planned: the city of Fukuoka, Japan. “After we have connected with relevant stakeholders and received feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision made will provide the best possible conditions for all participants in the championship. “, said the president of Fina, the Uruguayan Julio Maglione, in an official statement released by the entity on Monday.

The decision of the World Cup to take place in May 2022 means that it has no conflict of dates with the British Commonwealth Games (Commonwealth), which bring together athletes from some of the main powers in the world and will be played from 27 July to 7 August in Birmingham, England.

Fina revealed that it had four options for dates for the Water Sports World Championship – – which involves swimming, diving, artistic swimming, water polo, water marathon in open water and jumping on a high platform: between March and April 2021 ( before the Tokyo Olympics), in August 2021 (immediately after the Olympic Games), at the end of 2021 or move to 2022.

Fina’s choice for transferring its most important competition from 2021 to 2022 is the same as athletics, which had already announced that its World Cup had also changed its year, from 2021 to 2022. This will be held in the city of Eugene, in the United States United.

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

.