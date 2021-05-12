After population decline, China is now betting on productivity

(Bloomberg) – With a high-paying job in one of China’s richest cities, Chen Xiaoyu decided it was time to get married this year. But starting a family is not on the agenda.

“If possible, I would like to get sterilized,” said Chen, 29, who works in a hospital office in Shanghai. “The financial pressure is unimaginable. I just couldn’t afford the cost of raising a child in addition to the home loans. “

The census released in China every 10 years and released on Tuesday shows that amid the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the number of births across the country fell to the lowest level since 1961, when the country struggled after a national famine that killed tens of millions of people.

The views of women like Chen, and the experiences of other North Asian economies such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, suggest that there is little prospect of reversing that trend. As a result, China’s total population could peak in the coming years, driving profound changes for the world’s second-largest economy.

To ensure that economic growth does not slow down in line with population decline, Beijing will need to undertake a challenging change in its growth model, rapidly increasing spending on pensions and healthcare, while maintaining a high level of corporate investment and state in order to update its vast industrial sector.

A successful transition would mean that in the coming decades China will become the world’s largest economy and continue to drive global demand for commodities, while its older consumers become a vast market for multinationals, with huge amount of pension savings led by global finance companies. On the contrary, a failed response could mean that China will never outshine the United States, or only fleetingly.

“China has been mapping its entire growth strategy to be consistent with demographic change,” said Lauren Johnston, an expert on China economics and demography at SOAS University in London. “China’s role as the world’s constant factory for manpower has to disappear. They have to move to capital intensive growth “

Beijing has a two-pronged approach to maintaining economic growth as its population shrinks. First, it is intended to stem the decline of the urban workforce by raising the retirement age and encouraging the migration of more than 510 million rural residents of the country to cities. Second, it plans to increase productivity, a measure of economic output per worker, with the latest five-year plan emphasizing better vocational education and more investment in scientific research, automation, and digital infrastructure.

China’s government has been preparing for a population decline since the 1970s, when rising levels of education and labor participation for women resulted in smaller families, a trend accelerated by the imposition of a policy of “One child” for most families due to fears of scarce resources. The birth rate has continued to decline even after China eased some restrictions on family size in 2016, suggesting that further relaxation would have little impact as social norms have changed.

Because the country is betting on increased productivity, demographers do not expect the Chinese government to launch an all-out effort to increase births.

“It’s too oversimplified to think that they will have a pronatal policy,” said Stuart Gietel-Basten, director of the Center for the Science of Aging at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

