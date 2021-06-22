After playing Hodor, actor Kristian Nairn will be a pirate

Kristian Nairn played Hodor on HBO’s Game of Thrones series and will now be on Taika Waititi’s new show set in the pirate world.

The last time we saw Hodor was holding a door to prevent the white walkers from reaching Bran stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), is probably one of the most iconic moments of Game of Thrones. But to the actor Kristian nairn we have not seen him again in any major production.

Hodor was since the first season of Game of Thrones helping members of the Stark House and became one of the favorite characters in the series. Above all, for the simplistic but brilliant interpretation of Kristian nairn, which will now make the leap into the world of pirates, with an action comedy.

The series titled Our Flag Means Death, will be directed by Taika waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) who will also play Blackbeard. In the cast they stand out Rhys darby as Stede Bonnet, Kristian nairn as Wee John Feeney, Nathan foad like Lucius, Samson Kayo like Oluwanda, Rory Kinnear as Captain Nigel Badminton, With O’Neill like Izzy and Vico ortiz like Bonifacia.

The pilot of Our Flag Means Death is just one of the many projects that director T hasaika Waititias it recently finished shooting Thor: Love and Thunder and will also take care of Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss and Rhys Darby.

Meanwhile, actor Kristian Nairn continues his film career.

Although it will always be remembered as Hodor from Game of Thrones, we were able to see the actor Kristian nairn on Robin Hood: The Rebellion (2018), the series The Rookie and will be released soon Unwelcome. A film about two young men who leave London seeking peace and quiet in rural Ireland, only to discover that there are malevolent and murderous goblins lurking in the ancient and twisted forest at the foot of their new garden.