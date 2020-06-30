WWE had a lot of trouble wearing mouth guards with everyone who was in the audience at the Performance Center. They were not allowed to wear face masks for a time despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Dunn was previously reported to have used a loudspeaker to yell at people for wearing masks. This was before the discovery of a COVID-19 outbreak within WWE. Now NXT superstars as part of the live audience wear face masks.

Internal text message that confirms the use of mouthpieces in WWE is leaked

Fightful released an internal text message that was sent to the NXT superstars. This message indicates that you are now required to wear a mouthpiece at all times. It was also noted that social distancing and disinfection will also be a requirement from now on. This is what the message said:

“As a reminder, wearing face masks, disinfectant, and social distancing will be required at the Performance Center this week and in the future. They will need to wear face masks when entering and we ask that you comply with these requirements to minimize risks. ”

We previously reported that NXT Superstars showed up early Tuesday morning for COVID-19 testing. Actually there is a little bit of fear that the results won’t come in time for Great American Bash and his recordings.

At this time, WWE Superstars are still instructed not to reveal evidence of coronavirus. Dolph Ziggler, MVP, Drew Gulak and others have revealed they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

As of this writing, Renee Young, Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, and Kayla Braxton are the only WWE staff members to reveal their positive evidence. An extra who was at WWE events also tested positive for COVID-19.

