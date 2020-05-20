Player has been in Asian football since the middle of 2019, after standing out for Red Bull Brasil. Back in the country, the striker has Serie B clubs interested in signing him

After a season in South Korean football, striker Osman is back in Brazil. Still not knowing where he will act after the pandemic, the player continues to await negotiations by his manager Luciano Couto with interested clubs. At least three teams from the Brazilian Championship’s Serie B have shown interest in the 27-year-old.

Osman had a spell in South Korean football and is back in Brazil (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Revealed in the base categories of Santos, Osman was the highlight of Red Bull in the 2019 São Paulo Championship, winning the interior trophy by the Campinas team.

– I’m crazy for things to return to normal. Very looking forward to playing again. I’m very well and confident – said Osman, who was hampered by an injury in the second half of last year when he was playing for Gyeongnam FC:

– I’m already recovered thanks to God, 100%. I think the first month of recovery is the most difficult. You stop doing what you love most, but soon it passes and you start thinking about the next goals – he explained.

In addition to Santos and Red Bull, Osman has outstanding passages in the West, where he was Brazilian champion of the C Series in 2012, for América-MG, state champion in 2016 and for Chape, where he raised the canarin catarinense in 2017. But the striker did not guarantees that your future will be on Brazilian soil.

– There is still nothing defined to return to play here in Brazil or abroad, even because everything is stopped, but I think that soon we will define my next destination. I am anxious, confident and with great expectations – he concluded.

