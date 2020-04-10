The couple shared the happiness they feel for hugging their loved ones again

After passing the Covid-19, Patrick Borghetti Y Odalys Ramírez they were reunited with their children.

Through their social networks, the host of ga Venga la Alegría ’shared the happiness they feel for hugging their loved ones again.

“Family we want to share that from this day we are one hundred percent free of coronavirus.

“So as we had promised, the first thing we were going to do was hug our children, so attack of love,” said the presenter in the clip in which his partner and children appear.

The driver announced that he and his partner both tested negative for the second coronavirus test. Furthermore, he encouraged people not to give up.

“Come on Mexico if you can, if you can get out of this!” Said Borghetti.

We recommend you

.