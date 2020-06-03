Western Union Makes Important MoneyGram Announcement Two of the largest remittance systems frequently used by Hispanics for remittances could be up for grabs. Today, traditional money transfer companies compete with new platforms like PayPal.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Western Union makes an important announcement about MoneyGram that may interest Hispanics.

Two of the largest money transfer systems frequently used by Hispanics to send remittances could be up to something.

Tuesday afternoon, MoneyGram shares rose 31 percent thanks to a possible deal with Western Union.

This investor response came just a day after Western Union, its biggest rival, offered to buy the company.

After Pandemic Western Union Announces MoneyGram

Right now, MoneyGram accumulates a debt of about $ 878 million dollars, according to reports from Bloomberg.

Furthermore, the company is managed in a context in which traditional money transfer companies compete with new platforms such as PayPal.

The proposal alone also raised Western Union shares by 11 percent.

Ant Financial, a company affiliated with the Alibaba Group of China, was once interested in buying MoneyGram.

However, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States refused to allow the negotiation stating security concerns.

Western Union Makes an Offer to Buy MoneyGram https://t.co/jVMShKyJ8v #remittance #payments #finance – Fintech USA (@FintechnewsUSA) June 3, 2020

Remittances rise 12.69% in Mexico in the first four months despite the coronavirus

Mexico received 12,158.5 million dollars in remittances between January and April 2020, which represented an increase of 12.69% compared to the same period in 2019 and without affecting the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican central bank reported on Monday.

Total remittances between January and April 2020 were more than 10,789 million dollars a year ago, Banco de México said in its monthly report.

The average remittance in the quarter was $ 340, 7.25% higher than in the same period of 2019 -when it was $ 317-, and the number of operations went from 34.06 to 35.77 million.

Most of them were by electronic transfer.

Remittances in April recovered their usual volume and amounted to $ 2,861 million.

So while thousands of people are unemployed in the United States, this indicator shows that perhaps many Hispanics still have an income that even allows them to send money to their relatives in Mexico.

Despite the coronavirus, remittances increased 12.69% in the first quarter of 2020 https://t.co/DcXPvdlGqf – Infobae México (@InfobaeMexico) June 1, 2020

This contrasts with March, when according to Banco de México the country received 4,016 million dollars in March, a figure 49% higher than the 2,694 million dollars in February.

The March data was surprising because the coronavirus pandemic had already impacted the US economy, where the majority of Mexican immigrants live and where millions of jobs have been lost.