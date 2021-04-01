after Pablo Iglesias van Isa Serra, Vanessa Lillo and Alejandra Jacinto

The candidacy of United We Can to the Madrid elections that led by former vice president Pablo Iglesias has as number two the state co-spokesperson of the formation, Isa Serra, and includes in number three the leader of IU, Vanessa lillo, while the fourth place is anti-eviction activist Alejandra Jacinto.

Another of Iglesias’ signings, the historical CCOO unionist and member of the Green Tide, Agustín Moreno, occupies the fifth place on the voting ballot of United We Can ahead of the regional coordinator of the purple formation, Jesus Santos.

They are followed in seventh place by the former regional deputy Carolina alonso, and in eighth place is the former director of the Women’s Institute, Beatriz Gimeno, according to the final list of United We can registered yesterday in the Electoral Board of Madrid.

The spokesperson for the Madrid Manteros Union and another of the additions to the candidacy, Serigne Mbaye, is in ninth place and the former deputy Sol Sánchez, from IU, ranks in tenth place.

With that, three of the independent incorporations of civil society they occupy prominent places in the list of Churches, which also ranks two IU representatives among the top ten positions, the result of negotiations between the two formations.

The former Chief of Defense Staff (Jemad) Julio Rodríguez is ranked 11th, the until now autonomous parliamentarian Jacinto morano stands at 12 and his partner in the parliamentary group Paloma Garcia it follows with the 13. The political scientist Lilith Verstrynge appears next (14) on the electoral ballot and then the member of Izquierda Unida Fernando Jimenez.

Other prominent positions are the former regional deputy of Podemos Javier Canadas (16), the taxi driver and independent candidate Cecilio González (25), the former IU councilor at the Madrid City Council Yolanda Rodriguez (43). The IU coporavoz in the Community of Madrid closes the list, Carolina Lamb.