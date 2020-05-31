Just a few days after the ventilator that helped her breathe was removed and she began to do it herself, actress Cecilia Romo faces a new setback, anemia again forces her family to ask for blood donors, since it requires an urgent transfusion.

“We are requesting donors of any blood type, for an urgent transfusion for Cecilia Romo, who is in the Médica Sur hospital.

“Ceci is in recovery, but she has a severe anemia that requires blood transfusion, and thus, help her recovery,” the statement read that her daughter Claudia González Romo Edelman.

It also included data from the Médica Sur blood bank, such as the phone 5554247200 ext. 4210 and 3907, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., where people can request information or register the donation in the name of Cecilia Romo .

Her daughter Claudia shared a photograph of the actress, where part of the hospital appliances can be seen and her face smiling at the camera, is the first photo of Cecilia since she entered intensive therapy five weeks ago.

Cecilia Romo was hospitalized the first week of April due to Covid-19, two weeks she was in intermediate therapy but due to a bacteria in her lung – contracted in the hospital – she was taken to intermediate therapy, where they had to intubate her and put her in an induced coma For four weeks, in the fifth week, they performed a tracheostomy to help her breathe because her lungs were better, and two tests, one direct to the lung, tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On May 15, she woke up from the coma in which she was, but a pulmonary hemorrhage put her again in a serious condition, so they required blood transfusions with such a good response that within a few hours the bleeding was controlled.

Eight days ago, the ventilator was removed, due to a marked improvement, and they performed a gastrostomy on the stomach to remove the nasal tube, then perform a procedure to feed it through the stomach to help it recover quickly.

