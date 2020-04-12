In an ideal world, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to return to the octagon in September.

But like the rest of society, the lightweight champion of UFC it is not certain when it will be able to return due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov revealed his intentions on his account Instagram.

“But September is not so far away, although it is difficult to believe that everything will end in September” wrote the. “But still, a serious person said that in times of peace it is necessary to prepare for war. How are your days

Nurmagomedov was going to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 the April 18th. But, “The Eagle” was stranded on Russia after travel restrictions. Justin Gaethje was going to be the replacement for Nurmagomedov after the event was transferred to Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California.

But this was short-lived, since the executives of Disney and ESPN they demanded the president of UFC Dana White cancel the event.

At the moment the events of UFC they are suspended indefinitely. It is not clear when Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will face. The champion came to see action in the star of UFC 242 in September, when it ended Dustin Poirier in the third round.