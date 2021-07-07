“After nine years, Spain has returned”

07/07/2021 at 01:20 CEST

Very close to the shore, and after rowing through thick and thin since the start of the Eurocup, Luis Enrique’s Spain finally fell to the knee against an Italy to which the penalty shootout smiled. Before the Wembley duel, ‘Lucho’ did not want to give his pupils a grade by “still taking the exam & rdquor ;. After falling to the ‘azzurra’, the Asturian was very proud of his team, which he valued with an “outstanding low & rdquor ;. The coach highlighted the group’s personality and he was convinced that the growing trajectory in the ‘Euro’ is a seed of hope with an eye on the next World Cup in Qatar.

“Victory is more pleasant than defeat, but I think we are all proud of the National Team. We have gained in experience and we have been a team from start to finish. We have made a great European. We were superior and we did not win by details before the penalties. After nine years of crossing in the desert, Spain has returned. There was one team that tried harder than the other. They were looking forward to the penalties. Now we have to analyze the details & rdquor ;, the man from Gijón began saying.

“For the World Cup we have veterans and mature youngsters who are going to give us a lot of joy. We gave the team a round of applause because they did a beastly job. There are many people in Spain proud of their team & rdquor ;, he reflected with a tone of total optimism for the World Cup event.

AN OUTSTANDING TO HIS CUPILS

Asked about a balance after the journey of Spain in the tournament, ‘I fight’ only had good words towards his players. “I would give this team an outstanding low, a nine. Everyone has been superb, also those who have played little. They have added. This Selection has grown. We were going to form a team that the fans would be proud of and we succeeded. In this, you have to know how to win and lose and you don’t have to cry, but get up & rdquor ;, said the coach.

From the penalty shoot-out, which this time resulted in the most bitter face for Spain, Luis Enrique wrapped up Dani Olmo and Morata, who missed their shot. “There were six trained and I have asked them. I have told you not to worry about failing. Dani Olmo has played a book game, something unusual. I thanked Morata and gave him a hug. He allowed us to dream& rdquor ;, he said in reference to the goal scored by the forward, who entered the second half.

BRUTAL PRAISE TO PEDRI

But the most forceful expression that Luis Enrique used was to praise Pedri, who has sat in the chair throughout the tournament. “What he does is out of the question, I have never seen an 18-year-old do something like him. How he interprets the game, how he occupies spaces … I have never seen anything like it, not even Andrés Iniesta & rdquor;, said the Asturian, amazed, like everyone else in football, with the level of the Barça midfielder.

Finally, Luis Enrique claimed the growth of the national team. “Spain has grown. For several months I have been watching young people grow. I have not fooled anyone. My goal was to form a team beyond the age of the players and the origin of their teams. And I think people are proud & rdquor ;, pointed out the man from Gijón.