South Korea has reintroduced measures of social distance in the metropolitan region of Seoul, which is home to half of the country’s population, after the discovery of a new outbreak of contagion by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Testing center in Seoul, South Korea

As of this Friday (29), museums, parks and art galleries will be closed for two weeks, and companies were urged to resume flexible work. The government has also asked citizens to avoid social and local contacts that are conducive to agglomerations, such as restaurants and bars.

Seen as a model for combating the pandemic with an aggressive testing strategy, South Korea had relaxed isolation measures in early May, but the discovery of a new outbreak of contagion has caused authorities to retreat. , the country registered 79 new cases, according to John Hopkins University, the highest number in 52 days.

“The next two weeks will be crucial to prevent the spread of infection in the metropolitan area [de Seul]”said South Korea’s Health Minister Park Neung-hoo.

The country was one of the first to register coronavirus cases outside of China, but managed to control the pandemic with a strategy without compulsory lockdown, but with strict measures of social distance. For experts, the key to success is an extensive testing campaign to quickly identify and isolate outbreaks of contagion.

South Korea currently reports 11,344 cases and 269 deaths in the pandemic.

