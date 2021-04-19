After NBA success, now major league baseball is launched into the NFT field

The Topps company will launch, this Tuesday, April 20, series 1 of its non-fungible baseball tokens (NFT) and will do so in collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB) and the league’s players association. The collectibles will include motion graphics and conventional card templates, among other features from their standard and premium packages.

At the time of launch, the company promised a free distribution of tokens or airdrop and exclusive packages for the first 10,000 people who register on its platform.

Topps will do your launch via the Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX) blockchain, the same where there are other of his collectible tokens such as those of the UEFA Champions League and the Mandalorian of Star War.

Fans will have available 50,000 standard packages with six digital cards. In addition, some 24,000 packages classified as premium that will have 45 collectible tokens. In this first series Unique tokens representing Yankees players will be available and the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers, among others, as Topps announced through his Twitter account.

Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies, who hit 3 home runs last week, is among the collectibles to be released by the Topps shortly. Source: Topps Twitter.

For later releases, the platform has on display an autographed Derek Jeter collectible letter by the player. The versions that will be released within 12 days will sell for between $ 850 and $ 570, as noted on their website.

The company also announced weekly prizes where fans of MLB games will make their purchases of the card that represents the candidate player of the week. The winners will receive a special digital card with the golden logo of the player of the week.

The creation of the first MLB baseball NFTs follows the success of NBA Top Shot, which allows fans to buy, sell and trade videos of the most memorable plays made on the pitch. In fact, one of these tokens linked to a LeBron James’ performance sold for nearly $ 400,000 at auction, a new record high for digital collectibles amid their popularity.

As CriptoNoticias reported, from February 4 to March 4, 2021, NFT’s trading volume posted a record $ 500 million. The figure showed that, in just one month, the digital collectibles market outperformed all of 2020 when it reached $ 300 million. A new wave of interest is showing that if 2020 was the year of decentralized finance, 2021 appears to be the year of collectible tokens.