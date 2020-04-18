Jorge Lorenzo He is facing a new stage in his life after his retirement from the MotoGP world championship at the end of last season. The Balearic pilot confessed in a chat with the well-known youtuber Ibon Zugasti, in which he assured that he had lost his shape from bad food in the weeks after his last run at the 2019 Valencia Grand Prix.

“I was going to restaurants every day for lunch or dinner and He would ask me what I wanted: ‘risotto’, pizzas, hamburgers with potatoes… anything other than dietary … almost every day I asked for that. For two or three months. In the end, I came to weigh 68 kilos, when my ideal weight is 63 or 64 ″, confessed Lorenzo, who has returned to his best shape over the months.

Jorge continued with a reflection on the times of confinement, forced by the coronavirus. You can’t compare it. Now, we are confined, locked in the room, while before we were on vacation, traveling and eating badly. It is as if as a child, at 10 years old, you play all day all day and you don’t study. How are you happier Well, surely, playing play eight hours a day and not studying. But when they give you the notes you are not so happy anymore. This is the same. You have to find the commitment for one day a week to eat what you want to relax your mind, but the other six, eat well. When you go to the beach or look in the mirror, you are proud of your body. Analytics is perfect, you stay younger, you have more energy.

Currently, the driver wants to give an example of his new physical state after post-retirement relaxation. “I already knew that the life I was leading on vacation was not a balanced life. But I was enjoying the moment, having made a decision to withdraw from racing. I say: “Well, now I take two or three months …” It had consequences and a result. I started to look chubby and I said to myself: trás Ostras, I don’t like what I’m seeing‘. One day I took a photo to myself in the mirror and said: ‘Instead of publishing it and seeing the improvement myself, keeping it on my mobile phone, why don’t I show it and encourage people to do the same in their homes, since they have so much free time. Let them begin to gain knowledge of training and food. ’ Basic knowledge, I am not a nutrition expert ».

The three-time Moto GP champion also revealed his daily routine regarding the coronavirus. «Every day I spend 10 minutes trying to figure out how to avoid getting the coronavirus. If such a fuss has arisen, it is because the virus is powerful. It is not nonsense, many say it is very difficult. The fact that only older people die is not entirely true ».

The routine of his new life is proving positive for Lorenzo. «I am better, more relaxed, with less stress, less cortisol. Extreme sport is not entirely healthy. You have to do it because it’s your job and it’s what you live on. Extreme sport: eight hours on a bike, the marathon, triathlon … none is totally healthy. In moderation, half an hour, it is healthy. The elite brings you many satisfactions if you achieve global, but for health it is not the best. I spent 16-18 hours to see how I could be a better pilot, better in my sport. Now, I spend an hour and a half doing sports and the others, to do other things: train and learn English, see how other subjects are … and to enjoy life, which I have not been able to do before ».

Finally, Lorenzo unveiled the disbursement that he has to make in his current stay in Dubai, where he is confined. I’ve been a saver. In Dubai, they have made me an offer of 100 euros a night the roomplus 25 for lunch and 25 for dinner. Between 150 and 200 euros a day. It’s pasta, but it could have been worse.