Wonder Woman 1984 postponed to August

Besides disrupting our daily habits, the coronavirus also hurts many industries, including the world of cinema. If, to avoid the flop as much as possible, some have decided to bypass the media chronology, and to offer very recent films on VOD platforms (Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Wars IX…) others preferred to postpone the release of some highly anticipated films.

This is the case at Disney with Mulan for example or Black Widow, not to mention the last James Bond, postponed to the end of the year. Today, we learn that Warner Bros. has in turn decided to shift the long-awaited Wonder Woman 1984. Expected initially in dark cinemas on June 5, the film starring Gal Gadot has finally been postponed until August 14.

A movie made for the big screen

“When we gave the green light to” Wonder Woman 1984 “, it was with the firm intention that the film be viewed on the big screen and we are happy to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will launch the movie in theaters on August 14, “said Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. Pictures, in a press release. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then. “

Reports that are multiplying, and studios that are thinking more and more of 100% digital releases, because it is today impossible to know when cinemas will be able to reopen their doors in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

And even if the doors reopen by this summer, it will certainly take a little time before spectators from all over the world venture into cinemas again in all serenity, as we did barely a few weeks ago…