BRASÍLIA- After the resignation of the now ex-minister Sergio Moro, one of the stars of the Jair Bolsonaro government, the Palácio da Alvorada dawned with the “enclosure” closed to the popular for the second consecutive day.

On Saturday, 25, President Jair Bolsonaro did not leave the house to speak with his supporters, who usually wait for him on the spot. This Sunday, 26, until noon, there was still no forecast that the Chief Executive will make the traditional chat with his cheerleaders. For this reason, the public area has been closed since yesterday afternoon.

Earlier today, those who came to honor the President were able to walk around, but not access the “playpen” next to the Palace entrance. A group of evangelicals chose to pray under the flags, on the other side of the access. Vice President Hamilton Mourão rode his bicycle discreetly around the place and was not approached by the popular.

The supporters’ area, next to the press space, also remained closed during yesterday afternoon. According to security guards guarding the place, the reason is the absence of any prediction for the president to speak, which in fact did not happen throughout Saturday.

On Friday, Sergio Moro’s troubled departure from the Ministry of Justice caused Bolsonaro to lose followers on social media for the first time since September 2017. Until Friday, the 24th, the agent had not registered a single day off on the number of followers. In a six-hour interval, between the ex-minister’s statement and the president’s press conference, Bolsonaro and his sons – Carlos, Eduardo and Flávio – were left by 86,427 accounts. The president was the most impacted. At 3:20 pm, 48,473 thousand profiles had already left their networks. The data are from the consultancy Bites, which started following the publications of Jair Bolsonaro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube since September 1, 2017.

On weekdays or even on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, Bolsonaro usually stops there to chat with his supporters, take pictures, receive blessings and listen to requests.

Last Saturday, 18, for example, he even invited a family of eight to visit the interior of his official residence. On the same day, he took a tour stopping at the Planalto Palace, the Urban Military Sector (SMU) and the Praça dos Três Poderes. On the way, Bolsonaro talked to a group that called for an end to abortion, took pictures with military police and even bought an ice lolly.

On Sunday, 19, the president participated in a protest in Brasilia, summoned on social networks, with messages against the STF and Congress and in favor of military intervention. Last Tuesday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened an investigation to investigate “facts in criminal thesis” involving the organization of acts, which are considered undemocratic.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.