This Friday, the twenty Italian Serie A clubs voted, by videoconference, in favor of the return of the league, as soon as there was authorization from the country’s health agencies. Despite being one of the nations most affected by the new coronavirus, after the meeting between teams and the Italian football federation (FIGC), it was decided that the teams intend to end the season on the field.

Clubs want Italian football to return as soon as they are authorized by the government (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / .)

– Of course we want to play football. It would be against nature to say otherwise. Whoever has a profession always wants to continue doing this, if possible, respecting health standards and protocols – said the president of Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino.

It is worth mentioning that during the meeting, all clubs voted in favor of the return of activities. The consequences of the end of the season would be drastic, since each club could lose more than R $ 1 billion if the championship was finished off the field.

In addition, if Calcio were closed, the teams would no longer receive around 220 million euros (R $ 1.3 billion) of television rights, which would cause a huge loss to the coffers of the 20 series A teams. The league was interrupted at the beginning of March due to the advancement of coronavirus in the world and since then, a new date for the return of activities has not yet been defined.

According to Vicenzo Spadafor, Italy’s sports minister, the clubs suggested the return thinking of the best for the country’s football and planning for next season. Thus, the minister refused to sign the Series A closure.

