RIO – The Mayor of Rio, Marcelo Crivella, who met yesterday with President Jair Bolsonaro, nodded to the president on Friday, 22, and defended the economic reopening in the city. He did not say, however, when the plan drawn up in partnership with the private sector would begin to take effect, which will be analyzed this afternoon by the council of scientists who assist the City Hall.

“We cannot get together all the time to adopt more and more restrictive measures. We need to gradually return safely,” said the mayor, who is betting on flattening the curve, opening beds and arriving equipment. from China. Despite this, Rio may have up to 40,000 cases in early June, according to the City Hall’s forecast.

Crivella did not reveal details of the conversation he had yesterday in Brasília with Bolsonaro, whom he has been approaching in the past few months with an eye on the municipal election. However, he returned to demonstrate alignment with the president, as in the case of considering churches essential services – the mayor is a licensed bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

“We are going to talk about churches. The City Hall has never legislated on religious temples, and it is the City Hall that must legislate because it is the one who grants the permit and inspects it,” he said, before defending the functioning of temples with a distance of two meters between the faithful, use of masks and internet transmission so that the elderly can attend masses or services from home. “The churches were considered, by the federal government, essential activities. And they are.”

In recent weeks, the City Hall has been adopting more radical closures in some parts of the city, such as in squares and popular sidewalks in neighborhoods in the west and north. These measures are in force until the 25th, that is, Monday of next week.

According to Crivella, it is necessary for the population to understand that the restriction initiatives are having an effect, so that there is no increase in circulation. He said, however, that it is also necessary to demonstrate to sectors of the Economy that there is a plan to return to activities.

At the state level, the Wilson Witzel government has already presented a more elaborate plan, called the Social Pact for Health and the Economy, which establishes flags to move towards a future opening.

The red flag remains in effect as long as the ICU bed occupancy rate is over 90%. Yellow will be used when the rate is between 70% and 90%, representing an easing. Green means normalization, “which will only be configured when there is an ICU bed occupancy rate below 70% and a negative evolution of new cases.”

